Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.17.

CVE stock opened at C$20.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.25 and a twelve month high of C$20.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.22. The stock has a market cap of C$40.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

