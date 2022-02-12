Ceres Power’s (CWR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($21.10) price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

LON CWR opened at GBX 578 ($7.82) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 812.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 999.01. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 501 ($6.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,560 ($21.10). The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 23.28 and a current ratio of 23.66.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

