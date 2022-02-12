ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

CHX opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 3.02. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

