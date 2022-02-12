Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.47, but opened at $32.38. Chemours shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 40,532 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chemours by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345,201 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Chemours by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemours by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

