Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a growth of 5,248.9% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on CGIFF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

