Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

