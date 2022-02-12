Chi Gastoken (CHI) Reaches One Day Volume of $48,600.00

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $97,987.48 and $48,600.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars.

