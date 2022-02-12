China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CRHKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS CRHKY opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

