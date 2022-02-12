Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,971.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:CMG traded down $16.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,561.48. The company had a trading volume of 306,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,915. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,588.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,748.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

