Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.05 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,971.85.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,561.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,588.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,748.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.