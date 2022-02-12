CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIX. Scotiabank upped their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. increased their target price on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their target price on CI Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,425.99.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.92. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$16.63 and a twelve month high of C$30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$661.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.5899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

