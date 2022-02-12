CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Down to $24.09

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.09, but opened at $23.01. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 107 shares traded.

CINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

