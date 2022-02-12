Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 56,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,510. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $81.65 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

