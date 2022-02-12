Citigroup Inc. Buys 14,143 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1,027.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,516,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,959,000 after purchasing an additional 59,382 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 574,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 64,173 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

