Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of RLI by 50.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RLI in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

RLI opened at $99.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average is $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $98.25 and a twelve month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

