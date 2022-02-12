Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 2,308.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zepp Health were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zepp Health by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,125,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after purchasing an additional 415,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zepp Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,597,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 49,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 311,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zepp Health by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEPP opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Zepp Health Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $270.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.26 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

