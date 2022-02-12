Citigroup Inc. Has $611,000 Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $8,298,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 211.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 74,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEAS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

NYSE SEAS opened at $66.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 2.29. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

