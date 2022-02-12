Citigroup Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 7,393.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,501 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after buying an additional 27,134 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Poshmark by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

POSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $105,938.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759 in the last quarter.

POSH opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. Equities analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

