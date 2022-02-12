Citigroup Inc. Has $674,000 Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingles Markets news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 4.84%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

