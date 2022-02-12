Citigroup Inc. Has $674,000 Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingles Markets news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMKTA opened at $85.61 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.84%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

