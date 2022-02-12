Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 672,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.70.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

