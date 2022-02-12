Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BANF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BancFirst by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

BANF opened at $76.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.57. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.27.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 33.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

