Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,315 Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Abcam were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 22.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 27,217 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Abcam by 8.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Abcam by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 208,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Abcam in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Abcam alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABCM shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abcam has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

ABCM stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Abcam plc has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $24.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.