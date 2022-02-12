Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,384 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

