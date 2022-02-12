Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 753.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,077,000 after buying an additional 251,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BancFirst by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.