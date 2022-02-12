Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $169,821.54 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $169,821.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,363 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $165,004.83.

On Monday, February 7th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,642 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $171,333.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,622 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $169,665.72.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,636 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $171,504.56.

On Monday, January 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 7,006 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $149,087.68.

On Friday, January 28th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,742 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $137,199.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $131,348.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $118,368.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $116,437.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $112,054.15.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $22.49 on Friday. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $320.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Civeo by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Civeo in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Civeo in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.