Civilization Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $36.81 million and approximately $91,152.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00037934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00104663 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization's total supply is 300,000,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

