Clearline Capital LP Acquires 6,687 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $116.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

