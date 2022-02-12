Clearline Capital LP Boosts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,194 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.29. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.