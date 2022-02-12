Clearline Capital LP Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,334 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in CareMax were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

CMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CareMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

