Clearline Capital LP Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,484 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

