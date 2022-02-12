Clearline Capital LP Increases Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,233 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.13% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $15,389,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of COOP stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04.

COOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.