Clearline Capital LP Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 19.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,571,000 after purchasing an additional 339,407 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

NYSE:HUN opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

