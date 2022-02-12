Clearline Capital LP Sells 117,653 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Clearline Capital LP cut its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117,653 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure makes up approximately 2.2% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.64% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $22,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,803,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,386,000 after buying an additional 251,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 30.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after buying an additional 286,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $322.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

