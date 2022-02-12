Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-$0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $205-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.65 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.040 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $11.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.92. 11,871,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,649,560. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.14.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

