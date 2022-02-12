Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of NET stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

