CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $252.00 Price Target at Bank of America

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $244.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Shares of CME opened at $241.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.54. CME Group has a 52 week low of $182.11 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

