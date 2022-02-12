Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.56.

NYSE KO opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

