Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Shares of CDAK opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.41. Codiak BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, insider Nicole Barna acquired 6,781 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $49,975.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 143.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.