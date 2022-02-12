Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of CDAK opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.41. Codiak BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 143.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Codiak BioSciences
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.