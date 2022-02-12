Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Down 78.9% in January

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the January 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of CGTX opened at $4.01 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55). Analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.
Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile
Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.
