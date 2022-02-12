Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has €9.00 ($10.34) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from €7.10 ($8.16) to €7.40 ($8.51) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €7.00 ($8.05) to €10.00 ($11.49) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerzbank from €8.90 ($10.23) to €9.10 ($10.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.80.

CRZBY opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Commerzbank by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 350,566 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerzbank by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commerzbank during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

