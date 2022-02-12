Comparing Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) & Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal -215.54% -2.76% -2.53% Velo3D N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Desktop Metal and Velo3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 76.86 -$34.01 million N/A N/A Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Velo3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Desktop Metal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Desktop Metal and Velo3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 0 3 3 0 2.50 Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67

Desktop Metal currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 182.56%. Velo3D has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.37%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Velo3D.

Summary

Velo3D beats Desktop Metal on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

