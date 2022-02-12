Comparing Toast (NYSE:TOST) & Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Toast (NYSE:TOST) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast N/A N/A N/A Ooma -1.21% -2.14% -0.97%

This table compares Toast and Ooma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $823.13 million 16.92 -$248.20 million N/A N/A Ooma $168.95 million 2.39 -$2.44 million ($0.10) -169.38

Ooma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Toast and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 0 4 6 0 2.60 Ooma 0 0 6 0 3.00

Toast presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.60%. Ooma has a consensus price target of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 61.16%. Given Toast’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Toast is more favorable than Ooma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Ooma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toast beats Ooma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. The Ooma business offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications. The Ooma residential deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

