Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Computershare’s previous interim dividend of $0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other news, insider Stuart Irving 181,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th.

Computershare Limited provides issuer service, mortgage service, employee equity plans, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company's issuer services comprise the provision of registry maintenance corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenant bond protection service; employee share plans and voucher services include administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services; and business services comprise the provision of bankruptcy, class action, and corporate trust administration services.

