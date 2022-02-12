Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Earnings Results

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CFLT opened at $57.18 on Friday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.03.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 998,614 shares of company stock worth $74,064,720 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Confluent by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Confluent by 2,740.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $1,612,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

