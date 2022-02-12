Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.02 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.820-$-0.740 EPS.

Confluent stock traded down $16.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.18. 9,777,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,780. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.21. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFLT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.03.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 998,614 shares of company stock valued at $74,064,720.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Confluent by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

