Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.23-0.21) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $117-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.02 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.820-$-0.740 EPS.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $16.01 on Friday, reaching $57.18. 9,777,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,780. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.03.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $10,370,020.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 998,614 shares of company stock valued at $74,064,720 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 660.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $650,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $1,612,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

