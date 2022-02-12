Conflux Network (CFX) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,431.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.89 or 0.06864943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00293701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.81 or 0.00758421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00013583 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00075201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00401297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00221755 BTC.

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

