CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CEIX stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.52. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

