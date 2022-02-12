CONSOL Energy Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CONSOL Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEIX. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

